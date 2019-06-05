Pakistan P.M Imran Khan Shows Disrespect Towards Saudi King. Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About It

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing some serious criticisms, especially on social media for allegedly disrespecting King Salman of Saudi Arabia. The controversial event happened when the two world leaders met at a summit recently.

A video showed Pakistan P.M walking through the red carpet to meet the king during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting, followed by a brief handshake and greeting.

But, instead of talking to the Saudi King, Mr. Khan appeared to be speaking directly to the royal’s translator rather than addressing him directly. Pakistan P.M was also pointing fingers in the direction of the king a few times, which is usually not a practice in the kingdom. Khan makes it worse after he was seen walking away, while the translator was still explaining to the Saudi King what he had said.

Social media hated Imran Khan for his disrespectful act and even asked the nation to select leaders with diplomacy skills.

Commentator @nailainayat tweeted: “This is beyond insulting. PM Imran Khan enters, says something to King Salman, walks out casually before the interpreter translates and the King responds.