Police going to include accuser’s name in chargesheet for this reason

The lawyer of the women who has accused the actor Karan Oberoi of rape has now made new revelations about the case. It has been asserted that the woman has staged the attack on herself. The police have now decided to include her name also in the charge sheet which is to be filed in the court.

It is also asserted that she will be held soon.

The police officer who never wanted his name to be disclosed has asserted that the name of the woman will be added in the FIR as an accused in the assault case. She may also be sent a notice by the police to record her statement in the matter. She is also charged with conspiracy under sections 182 and 203 of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman’s lawyer, named Ali Kaashif Khan, aged 25, surrendered before Oshiwara police after his cousin, named Altamash Ansari, got arrested as one of the attackers of the woman.

The accuser who claimed that two men on a bike had attacked her with a paper cutter in Andheri near Joggers Park, accused actor Karan Oberoi of taking sexual advantage of her and using her money to build his home. Karan refused all the claims and stated that he never dated the woman.