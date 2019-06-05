Latest NewsInternational

President pledges to release 887 prisoners

Jun 5, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Around 887 prisoners will be set free by the Afghanistan President. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today pledged to release nearly 887 inmates from prisons across Afghanistan. During an address to the nation for Eid, Ghani said 887 inmates would be set free.

The President did not say what offences the prisoners had committed or whether they were members of the Taliban.

Ghani had proposed a nationwide ceasefire at the start of Ramadan early last month, but the Taliban rejected the offer.

Tags

Related Articles

Beware of Breast Cancer in Men too: Don’t ignore these signs

Apr 12, 2018, 10:21 pm IST
Varathan

Fahad Faasil faced same issues like ‘Varathan’ after coming back to Kerala

Sep 24, 2018, 10:40 pm IST

Scientists created synthetic spider silk stronger than steel

Aug 4, 2017, 02:24 pm IST

Adding women drivers will reduce road accidents,says Saudi minister

Sep 28, 2017, 09:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close