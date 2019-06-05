President pledges to release 887 prisoners

Around 887 prisoners will be set free by the Afghanistan President. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today pledged to release nearly 887 inmates from prisons across Afghanistan. During an address to the nation for Eid, Ghani said 887 inmates would be set free.

The President did not say what offences the prisoners had committed or whether they were members of the Taliban.

Ghani had proposed a nationwide ceasefire at the start of Ramadan early last month, but the Taliban rejected the offer.