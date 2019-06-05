Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to begin soon : VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been in the forefront of a campaign for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, has convened a meeting of its top leaders later this month to discuss the issue, amid its assertion that the work on the project will start within one-and-a-half years.

Alok Kumar, the Working President of the VHP, made it clear that his organisation will not wait “indefinitely” on Ram temple construction and has decided to “remind” the Narendra Modi government about its promise within the first month of its second term.

“One thing is clear, VHP will not compromise on two issues – firstly, only a temple will be built at the birthplace of Lord Ram and secondly, there can be no mosque within the cultural limits of Ayodhya,” he told IANS.

Kumar said VHP’s ‘margdarshak samiti’ will meet in Haridwar on June 19-20 to discuss the matter and pass a resolution which will be handed over to Prime Minister Modi.

“We will pass a resolution and give it to the Prime Minister. We will remind him that the promise about Ram temple has been made in your manifesto,” the VHP leader said.

Construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been one of the top issues on the agenda of the BJP and has found mention in all the party’s manifestos for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister, at the same time, has maintained that the government will wait for the outcome of the judicial process which is underway.