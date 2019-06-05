Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Senior Journalist ends life at his residence; Probe started

Jun 5, 2019, 04:17 pm IST
A journalist who is based in Banglore has committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. The police asserted on Wednesday.

The deceased is identified as Nayas Khan who was working as a senior journalist in the local news channel called Prajaa TV.

The body of Nayas was recovered in the morning and was later sent to the post mortem.

The cause of the Suicide is still not known to any, the police have asserted that they have started the probe into the issue.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law there are roots for further investigation

