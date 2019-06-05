SHOCKING;This is what Shoaib Akhtar asserted about MS Dhoni

The former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has recelty asserted that MS Dhoni is faster than a computer, suggesting that he knows pitches even better than what technology can predict. He added that Dhoni is a big player and Virat Kohli is lucky to have Dhoni’s “brain” in the team. He further said that India is his favorites to win against South Africa.

