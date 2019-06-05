Latest NewsNEWSSports

SHOCKING;This is what Shoaib Akhtar asserted about MS Dhoni

Jun 5, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

The former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has recelty asserted that MS Dhoni is faster than a computer, suggesting that he knows pitches even better than what technology can predict. He added that Dhoni is a big player and Virat Kohli is lucky to have Dhoni’s “brain” in the team. He further said that India is his favorites to win against South Africa.

Tags

Related Articles

Taimur-cutie

Cute Taimur spotted again: See Viral Pics Here…,

Oct 10, 2018, 10:25 pm IST
Mary Poppins

And she returns! Mary Poppins makes a comeback; WATCH VIDEO

Mar 5, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Follow this New Rule to Use ATM and Credit Cards in UAE

Nov 21, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Mamata

Mamata Banerjee equates BJP to ‘militant organisation’

Jun 21, 2018, 03:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close