SPECIAL STORY;This institution accepts plastic as fee; “green couple goals” ; Details Inside

We are living in an era where environmental degradation is at its highest. In this scenario, the couples Parmita Sarma and Mazin Mukhtar are becoming the trendsetters. The Assamese couples have given anew meaning to the plastic waste within the parameters of the education.

In the school founded by them, plastic waste is the building block of the students to make this plant sustainable.

Situated the borders of Guwahati, ‘Akshar Forum’ accepts waste plastic from students as their fee. Students hailing from nearby villages collect single-use plastic from their households to make them eco bricks.

“These eco-bricks are used to create various structures, we are also planning to construct toilets and pathways made of eco-bricks. These are stout structures and avoid the creation of muddy roads during monsoon,” Parmita Sarma said.

“Most of our students are children of daily wage earners, with this model they can also support their families,” Parmita said. She further adds, “At Vocational training, we work on the skills that will never get obsolete, like carpentry, machine repairing etc. We have also started Akshar recycling center, animal care centre.”

The school not only provides free education but also free uniform, food and pick and drop service too.