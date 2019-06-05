Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Sports Minister Kiren Riju promises to keep SAI stadiums green

Jun 5, 2019, 04:51 pm IST
The new sports Minister who has been hailed recently has asserted that he will keep the greenery of the SAI stadiums.
He also asserted that he will make the academises environment-friendly.

The minister who took charge a few days ago also lend his support for a greener earth and has planted Ashoka tree Saplings on the occasion of world Environment day.

This is just the beginning of a long term initiative. Going forward, we will plant many more trees in all our SAI stadiums and academies. All our institutes will be environment-friendly,” Rijiju asserted.

The minister has also met the athletes at the event and enquired about their training and asserted about the current condition of the Jawarhar Lal Nehru Stadium

