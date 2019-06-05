Latest NewsBusiness

Stock market and Forex market remain closed

Jun 5, 2019, 04:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

As the nation is celebrating Eid Al Fitr, the domestic capital and financial markets remained closed. The forex and stock market will resume trading on tomorrow.

In the stock market, both the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower yesterday. The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.46% and 0.55% lower.

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee finished firmly at 69.26 against the US dollar.

The apex bank of India Reserve bank of India will announce it’s bi-monthly policy statement on tomorrow. This will be the second bi-monthly statement of the year.

Tags

Related Articles

MDMK, BJP workers clash ahead of PM Miodi’s visit, Vaiko arrested

Mar 1, 2019, 02:47 pm IST

Sri Lanka: President extends emergency

May 22, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
E-sreedharan

E.Sreedharan as NDA’s nominee for Presidential poll?

Jun 16, 2017, 11:34 am IST
world bank

India is the fourth fastest growing economy in the world: World Bank

Jul 18, 2017, 09:17 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close