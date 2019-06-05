Stock market and Forex market remain closed

As the nation is celebrating Eid Al Fitr, the domestic capital and financial markets remained closed. The forex and stock market will resume trading on tomorrow.

In the stock market, both the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower yesterday. The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.46% and 0.55% lower.

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee finished firmly at 69.26 against the US dollar.

The apex bank of India Reserve bank of India will announce it’s bi-monthly policy statement on tomorrow. This will be the second bi-monthly statement of the year.