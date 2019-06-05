Stones Pelted at Kallada Bus For this Reason, Read to Know

Kottiyam, Kollam: Kallada bus, which is building a negative reputation with each passing day, is once again in the news. It is reported that the bus ran into trouble after it scratched a bike at Pallimukku(near Petrol Pump). The bus headed to Bangalore from Thiruvananthapuram, refused to pull over, despite scratching the motorbike. It is also alleged that the bike travelers were abused by the Bus workers.

Annoyed by the mistreatment, the bike riders chased the bus. The interstate transported once again hit another bike and by this time, the locals had lost their patience, joined the issue and started pelting stones at the bus. The windshield of the bus was broken. The driver ran away. Police have taken one person into custody.