Stones pelted at security forces near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

Jun 5, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Protests rocked Srinagar early on Wednesday morning as Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Eid. Stones were pelted on security forces near the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after Eid prayers. Protesters were seen holding up posters of terrorists Zakir Musa and Masood Azhar while clashing with the forces.

A group of protesters wearing masks pelted stones at security forces as clashes erupted in Srinagar.

Posters of slain terrorist Zakir Musa, chief of the Kashmir unit of the al-Qaeda, who was recently killed in an encounter were seen with slogans such as “Musa Army” written on them.

Photographs of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar were also seen at the protests.

According to police officials, immediately after the Eid prayers ended at the historic Jamia Masjid, youths assembled outside the mosque started pelting stones on security forces on duty. The security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Similar protests erupted between the youth and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla district of North Kashmir soon after the Eid prayers.

