” Those who messes with us will be destroyed ” says Mamtha against BJP

Days after the election results, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee tweets on Eid Celebration on Wednesday has now asserted a stark political message.

Mamata Banerjee said: “Hindus stand for renunciation (tyaag), Muslims for integrity (imaan), Christians for love (pyaar) and Sikhs for sacrifice (balidan). This is our beloved Hindustan and we will protect it.”

Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. (Whoever messes with us will be destroyed). That is our slogan,” she added.

“There is nothing to be scared. Muddai Lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai. Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don’t be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away.” she said contuning her attack