Tiles printed with images of Gandhiji and Ashok Chakra found in Govt toilets; Details Inside

Tiles carrying the images of Mahatma Gandhi and the Ashok Chakra emblem were found in the Toilets but by the Government under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Project in Uttar Pradesh.

After the news came into limelight the villagers brought the administration officer’s notice into the situation. On behalf of this, an official is also suspended.

The tiles were allegedly installed in Bulandshahr government toilets a week ago.

It has been asserted that almost 508 toilets were built under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mission. It was found that in 13 of those toilets had tiles with symbols of Mahatma Gandhi and Ashok Chakra… An official has been suspended and action was taken against the village pradhan,” Indian Express quoted Amarjeet Singh, District Panchayati Raj Officer, as saying.

IN 2018 there were similar incident where images of PM Narendra Modi and then chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were used in tiles placed in a house