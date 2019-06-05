Latest NewsNEWSSports

Twitter Personality mocks Ravi Shasthri over taking pictures with these women

Jun 5, 2019, 01:11 pm IST
The famous Twitter Personality, Dennis Freedman has now trolled the Indian Chief Coach Ravi Shastri on the eve of the opening world cup match with South Africa for posting a picture of Ravishastri with two women who seems to be hardcore fans. Though there is another person in the picture he is not associated with the Indian team.

Taking to Twitter, Freedman wrote: “India’s World Cup preparations appear to be going well.”

Australian journalist Dennis Freedman who is the man behind the troll mocked Ravi Shastri over his picture with two women. Freedman shared the picture on social media with the caption, “India’s World Cup preparations appear to be going well.” Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Probably that is why they are not attending official press conferences.”

