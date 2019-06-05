Latest NewsIndia

Union ministers celebrated Eid at Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s residence

Jun 5, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
The country is celebrating Eid Al Fitr today. Several union ministers and senior political leaders also joined the celebrations.

Union ministers celebrated Eid at the residence of Minority Welfare minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Ravishankar Prasad all joined the Eid celebration in their colleague’s house.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were also present in the celebrations.

Announcing the scholarship of Rs 5 crore to girl students from the minority community over the next five years, Naqvi said: “Today I have given a very big Eidy (Eid present) to the girl students from the minority community. Rs 5 crore scholarship will be given to them over the next five years.” “India is a bunch of flowers where people of all hues, religion, and ideology co-exist in harmony. I extend my best wishes to everybody on Eid.”

