‘Veyilmarangal’ in the Golden Goblet competition

Jun 5, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Veyilmarangal starring Indrans to have its world premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival

‘Veyilmarangal’ starring Indrans to have its world premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival. The film is directed by Dr Biju. ‘Veyilmarangal’ (Trees Under the Sun) has now been selected in the Golden
Goblet competition at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival.

‘Veyilmarangal’ is apparently the first Malayalam movie in seven years to be selected in the main competition section at Shanghai. The last film to achieve this feat was ‘Akashathinte Niram (Color of Sky), which interestingly was also directed by Biju. ‘Veyilmarangal’ is also the only Indian film to be selected from 3964 film submissions from 112 countries. The festival will be held from June 15-24 and the movie’s world premiere will be attended by Biju, Indrans, producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram and actor Prakash Bare.

