VIRAL WATCH; Milley Cyrus grabbed and forcibly kissed in front of the public

Jun 5, 2019, 03:58 pm IST
When the video of Miley Cyrus being kissed forcefully by her fan went viral on the Internet, the respective have stepped to the social media to express her stand on the bizarre incident that had happened recently.

The incident happened in Barcelona.

The pop cult singer has taken the video seriously and took it to her official Twitter account and agitated against it.

“She can be wearing what she wants…She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend…She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF*ckWithMyFreedom,” Miley tweeted. The incident happened while she was leaving a hotel in Spain with her husband. she scribbled in her official twitter account.

The video of her getting assaulted by her randy fan is getting viral on the Internet with no time

