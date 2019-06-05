What if India begins with a failure: Statistics predicts the aftermath

There are only few minutes for the first match of India in this Worldcup. India will play against South Africa in RoseBawl Stadium. Some statistics troubles the cricket lovers. Of the eleven world cups that held till date India commenced with a failure for six times. India began with a win only once when England hosted the World cup. That was in 1983 when Kapil’s Devils made a historic win. Whenever India won the first match the team made it into the semifinals as well. Out of this three times India entered the finals and became Champions twice. India’s initial match in the world cups till date and the result. Year Opponent Venue Result India’s Status in the Tournament 1975 England Lords, England Loss Eliminated in the preliminary round 1979 West Indies Birmingham Loss Eliminated in the preliminary round 1983 West Indies Manchester Win Champions 1987 Australia Chennai Loss Eliminated in Semi finals 1992 England Perth Loss Eliminated in the preliminary round 1996 Kenya Kuttek Win Eliminated in Semi finals 1999 South Africa Hove Loss Eliminated in super six round 2003 Netherland Paarl Win Runner Up 2007 Bangladesh Port of Spain Loss Eliminated in the preliminary round 2011 Bangladesh Dhaka Win Champions 2015 Pakistan Adelaide Win Eliminated in semifinal 2019 South Africa Southampton