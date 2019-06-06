Kerala man arrested for blackmailing girls using morphed pictures, videos

A former manager of a petrol pump has been arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police on the charge of blackmailing and extorting innocent girls by their morphed pictures and videos through Facebook.

The accused has been identified as Akhil Ajayan (26). He used to befriend his victims on Facebook and then morph their pictures. A man told the police that one of his daughter’s Facebook friend had sent him and his kin morphed and sexually explicit photos and videos of his daughter. He said the accused had threatened them if they didn’t pay Rs 8 lakh, he would sell these videos to porn websites. A case was registered in this regard.

Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Unit, Special Cell, Dwarka, said the police, with the help of technical analysts, located the accused. He was finally arrested from Kollam, Kerala.