Actress Ameesha Patel’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Actress Ameesha Patel, who has often been victim of massive trolling, knows how to give it back to the haters. Ameesha is quite active on social media and keeps teasing fans with her sultry photoshoot pictures.

Ameesha, who was seen nailing the wild look, wrote, “When u don’t care what others think is the day from where u have started actually living.” Sharing another picture from her bold photoshoot, she wrote, “And here is another picture from the shoot with @subisamuel .. SUBI u r addictive .. had such a blast shooting with u 15 days ago .. need to shoot together soon ????????” Although she has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, she surely knows how to grab headlines. Ameesha made her debut with Bollywood movie ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ and is all set to shine on silver screen with her comeback movie ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’. The actress enjoys more than 1mn following on Instagram and her stunning pictures can make men go weak in their knees. Sadly, actress Ameesha has been an easy target for online trolls. Unaffected by such haters, Ameesha, who has often been cited as one of the ‘sexiest’ Bollywood actresses of all time, keeps flooding her Instagram account with sultry pictures. It seems that nothing can stop bold Ameesha as she has left little to imagination with her stunning photoshoot pictures. (All photos: Instagram)