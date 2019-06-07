Balabhaskar Case: The doctor from Palakkad discloses the truth

Dr. PMS Raveendranath says that he has returned the ten lakh rupees borrowed from Balabhaskar. He borrowed the money as there was a delay in getting the bank loan. He is a native of Palakkad and runs a hospital called ‘Poonthottam Ayurvedashramam’. He was responding to the allegations raised against him.

Balabhaskar has bought 50 cent field near his hospital in 2012 and it is still in his name. Arjun, the driver and Lakshmi have given a different statement regarding who has driven the car. Raveendranath said that he didn’t know the truth as the details are vague.

Arjun is the close relative of his wife Latha. He returned to Kerala after working in Gulf. Balabhaskar got him along to drive.

Balu came to conduct an offering for daughter in Thrissur. The family came only on the last day for the three-day long oblation. His wife Latha supervised the offerings during the first day. They left after having food in one of her relation’s home. Latha tried to contact them. They came to know about the accident only when the police took the phone.

Raveendranath had sent legal notices as many allegations raised against him. As the problems were settled down the follow up wasn’t done. The family acquainted with the violin maestro 15 years ago in a programme conducted in Cherupullasery. He occasionally visited them.