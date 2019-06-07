Bhoothathankettu dam shutter to be opened; Alert issued

The shutter of the Bhoothathankettu dam is likely to be opened anytime as soon as the monsoon has arrived. This will certainly raise the water level in the Periyar river. The authorities have issued alert for people living near the river.

Periyar Valley Irrigation Project Sub Division I Assistant Engineer has informed this. As the shutter of the dam is opened there is chances of rising water level in Periyar are high. The authority has cautioned people residing by the sides of Periyar about the rising water level in the river.

The alert was issued based on the forecast by India Meteorological Department that monsoon will hit the state within 24 hours. According to forecast, heavy rains will lash the state from June 7 to 11.