Failed strategies of Congress in Telangana

Uttam kumar Reddy is the face of Congress in Telangana. However, entrusting him the major roles has awakened internal politics in Congress. His captaincy found insufficient to strengthen the party.

Uthamkumar was elected as the legislative member from Husoorabad in the last election. The confidant Congress, however, got a major setback winning only 19 seats out of 119. Congress made a bad decision by contesting Uthamkumar again in the Loksabha election. He won from Nalgonda constituency but the drop off from the ensued.

Many Congress leaders left the party to join BJP camp even before Loksabha elections. Many Congress MLA’s showed their allegiance to the ruling TRS after the elections. After Uthamkumar’s resignation from the assembly the Congress MLA’s were decreased to 18 of which 12 joined TRC recently. Thus Congress members were limited to six.

Since the two by third of the members were in favour of the merging Congress cannot expect action against them under the anti-defection law. The party needs 10% representation to become the opposition which was lost by the drop off of its members.

Utham Kumar lashed the TRS party stating that they are bribing the leaders elected by the people. He could only lament about democracy being slaughtered. A man who had a vision for the party now witnesses its doom helplessly.