French Open Tennis: Ash Barty beats Amanda Anisimova

In Tennis, Austrlian player Ash Barty reached finals women’s singles of French Open Tennis by beating America’s teenage player Amanda Anisimova . Ash Barty defeated the 17-year-old US player by 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Bartry will face in the Women’s singles finals the Czech player Marketa Vondrousova. The final will be played on Saturday.

Women’s Singles Semi-Final Results:

Ashleigh Barty defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-7 6-3 6- 3

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Johanna Konta 7-5 7-6