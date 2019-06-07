French Open Tennis: Ash Barty beats Amanda Anisimova

In Tennis, Austrlian player Ash Barty reached finals women’s singles of French Open Tennis by beating America’s teenage player Amanda Anisimova . Ash Barty defeated the 17-year-old US player by 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Bartry will face in the Women’s singles finals the Czech player Marketa Vondrousova. The final will be played on Saturday.
Women’s Singles Semi-Final Results:
Ashleigh Barty defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-7 6-3 6- 3
Marketa Vondrousova defeated Johanna Konta 7-5 7-6
First Australian in the Roland-Garros Final since 2010!@ashbar96 is through, 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 over Anisimova.
