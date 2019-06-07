ICC World Cup 2019: Australia beat West Indies

In Cricket, Australia defeated West Indies in ICC Cricket World Cup. The Team Australia won by 15 runs.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss. Sent into bat, the Australians were in all sorts of trouble against the short-pitched deliveries unleased by the West Indian fast bowlers, who extracted a lot of bounce and seam movement initially from the Trent Bridge track.

The Australians lost four quick wickets for just 38 runs in the eighth over. But, Smith led a remarkable fightback with a 73 off 103 deliveries while Coulter-Nile unleashed a late onslaught with an unbelievable 92 off 60 balls and went on to become the highest run scorer by a number eight batsman in a World Cup.

Australia has set a 289 run victory target for West Indies. For West Indies, who had a four-pronged pace attack, Carlos Brathwaite was the most successful bowler with 3 for 67 while his fast bowling colleagues Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell took two wickets apiece.

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc took five wickets as Australia survived a tense run-chase, featuring 68 from Shai Hope, to restrict the West Indies to 273 for nine and make it two successive victories.

Score Board:

Australia – 288/10 (49.0)

West Indies- 273/9 (50)