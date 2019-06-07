Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka match abandoned

Jun 7, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

In ICC Cricket World Cup, the match scheduled for today has been cancelled. The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been was called off due to heavy rain in Bristol today.

Match umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould decided to call off the game after they conducted a couple of inspection of the ground.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will share the two points. Both the teams will get a point each. After this, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have moved to the third and fourth position respectively on the points table.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one match each. Pakistan lost to West Indies and beat England. Sri Lanka, lost to New Zealand beat Afghanistan.

Tags

Related Articles

“Modi Govt ignoring Kerala state, Sreedharan Pillai is a sadist”, says Pinarayi Vijayan

May 7, 2019, 01:48 pm IST
Mark Zuckerberg

Is Mark Zuckerberg fit enough to remain as Facebook CEO?

Apr 6, 2018, 09:57 am IST

Tanushree Dutta Says Political Party Broke Her Car For Refusing to Act in a Hot Scene

Sep 25, 2018, 08:55 am IST

This Woman saves her 18 month old child from leopard by hitting it with her hand

Apr 21, 2019, 05:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close