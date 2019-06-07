ICC World Cup: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka match abandoned

In ICC Cricket World Cup, the match scheduled for today has been cancelled. The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been was called off due to heavy rain in Bristol today.

Match umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould decided to call off the game after they conducted a couple of inspection of the ground.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will share the two points. Both the teams will get a point each. After this, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have moved to the third and fourth position respectively on the points table.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one match each. Pakistan lost to West Indies and beat England. Sri Lanka, lost to New Zealand beat Afghanistan.