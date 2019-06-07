K.K.Shailaja meets Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Health minister of the state K.K.Shailaja Teacher said that she has put the demand of the state that an AIIMS and Virology lab must be given to Kerala before the union government. She was talking to media after the meeting with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in the national capital New Delhi.

Shailaja teacher today met with union health minister in New Delhi. Both the union government and state government has come to the conclusion that the Nipah outbreak is under control.

Both the ministers discussed the status and preparedness of the State for containment and management of Nipah Virus Disease.