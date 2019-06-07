KeralaLatest News

Monsoon will hit the state within 24 hours: Red alert for three districts.

Jun 7, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Kerala will get heavy rainfall from June 7 to 11. Monsoon will hit within 24 hours.

Red alert is issued in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode on 11th and 12th June. Red alert is declared on June 10th in Thrissur and June 11th for the remaining three districts. Lakshadweep is given alert on June 9th and 10th

Trivandrum, Kollam, Alleppey, Ernakulam districts are given yellow alert on June 7th and 8th. Yello alert is announced in Kottayam on June 7,9 and 10.

Tags

Related Articles

Jagan Reddy meets Narendra Modi in Delhi

May 26, 2019, 01:00 pm IST

The secret of long life revealed by researchers.

Dec 13, 2017, 10:41 pm IST
Make_in_India

Make in India : Indian Army to induct 300 anti-tank missiles soon

Apr 22, 2018, 03:31 pm IST

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Equalize Massive Budget Amount of X-men

Sep 12, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close