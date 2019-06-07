Monsoon will hit the state within 24 hours: Red alert for three districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Kerala will get heavy rainfall from June 7 to 11. Monsoon will hit within 24 hours.

Red alert is issued in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode on 11th and 12th June. Red alert is declared on June 10th in Thrissur and June 11th for the remaining three districts. Lakshadweep is given alert on June 9th and 10th

Trivandrum, Kollam, Alleppey, Ernakulam districts are given yellow alert on June 7th and 8th. Yello alert is announced in Kottayam on June 7,9 and 10.