Most traffic congested city in the world is ‘Mumbai; Delhi ranks fourth

A study revealed that Mumbai is the most traffic congested city in the world and the national capital

Delhi is close behind at fourth position. The study was conducted in 403 cities across six continents.

The study was conducted by leading independent location technology specialist TomTom. The ‘Traffic Index-2018’ released after the study reveals that Mumbai takes the top spot for the second consecutive year with commuters spending an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic.

According to the report, after Mumbai, next in the global rankings were Colombian capital, Bogota (63%), Lima in Peru (58%), New Delhi (58%) and Russian capital, Moscow (56 %), making up the top five most congested cities in the world.

With Moscow taking the lead in Europe, Istanbul(53%) came a close second with Bucharest(48%) Saint Petersburg (47%) and Kiev (46%) making up the top five.

Brussels (37%), London (37%) and Paris (36%) ranked in at 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

Among North American cities, top five most congested are Mexico City (52%), Los Angeles (41%), Vancouver (38%), New York (36%) and San Francisco (34%).