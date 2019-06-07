Nithin Gadkari abused over phone ; BJP expelled two leaders; Details Inside

The Bharatiya Janatha Party has expelled two leaders from the party for abusing the union minister who is also the senior leader Nithin Gadkari. It has been asserted that Gadkari was abused over phone by telling that he would loose the Lok Sabha elections even before the counting of votes had started.

The suspects Jaihari Singh Thakur and Abhay Tidke were expelled after the phone conversation between them went viral on Social Media.

Thakur and Tidke said that Gadkari would lose to Congress candidate Nana Patole from Nagpur and then went on to abuse him.

But for real, Gadkari won from Nagpur by margin of 197,000 votes.

Thakur was the vice-president of BJP’s Nagpur city unit and Tidke a member of the executive committee.

“Both the leaders claimed through the mobile conversation before the results of Lok Sabha elections that Gadkari would not win as he only pampers rich people and neglects genuine party workers,” the BJP’s Nagpur unit president Sudhakar Kohle said on Wednesday,

I have written a letter to Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the guardian minister for Nagpur district, to remove Thakur from the post immediately,he further added.