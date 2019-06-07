Not satisfied with treatment; Patient killed Doctor’s wife

A patient has killed the doctor’s wife and injured his son as he was not satisfied with the treatment given by the doctor. The son of the doctor was injured in the unprecedented attack of the patient.

The fatal incident occurred in the Malwa region in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Latha (50), the wife of Dr. Ramakrishna Varma was killed in the brutal attack. Their son Abhishek aged 19 was seriously wounded. The accused Rafiq Rasheed aged 45 was arrested.

Rafiq who is suffering from a Skin disease was under Dr.Ramakrishna Varma’s treatment for six months. He was dissatisfied with the treatment as he did not get any solace from the disease.

He arrived at the clinic on Thursday and the wife of the doctor informed him that the doctor is out of town. Then the accused stabbed him with a knife. Her son was injured as he came to rescue mother.