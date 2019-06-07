Latest NewsInternational

Pak Minister’s Controversial statement over Dhoni wearing Sacrifice gloves

Jun 7, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
Pakistan Minister vehemently attacked Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni for wearing gloves that honour the sacrifice of Indian soldiers commonly called ‘ Balidaan Badge’.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Union Minister for Science and Technology tweeted that Dhoni went to play in Worldcup and not for waging Mahabharata war.

He has shared a video of Republic TV’s discussion over the matter and asked what foolishness is going on in Indian Media. He alleged that a session of Indian Media is war lovers and they must be sent to Afghanistan, Syria or Ruwanda as soldiers.

Dhoni wore the glove showing Balidan symbol during the match against South Africa. ICC has asked the BCCI to stop wearing the gloves.

The glove having para force symbol was clearly visible during the stumping of Phehlukwayo. The pictures of the gloves went viral immediately. The fans considered it as Dhoni’s love for the nation.

This was followed by ICC requesting BCCI to remove the badge. However, a new Twitter campaign has started supporting MS Dhoni with the hashtag #dhonikeeptheglove. BCCI has also supported Dhoni in the issue.

