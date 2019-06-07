Latest NewsTechnology

Realme set to launch 5G Smartphones in India

Jun 7, 2019, 02:23 pm IST
Realme

“#5GisReal… Straight out of meeting room with Sky Li. Glad to share with you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible,” Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth  tweeted late on Thursday.

This comes almost a month after the smartphone manufacturer said it would launch 5G handsets once the network is ready in China and India.

The company’s latest phone is the Realme X, which launched with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM and a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB version will carry a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and 8GB + 128GB version will retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

The Realme X is expected to launch in India in the H2 2019, with slightly different specifications.

