REPORT; 17 including 6 Keralites killed in Dubai road accident

The reports from Dubai has asserted that seventeen people were killed right after a tourist bus met with an accident in Dubai. Among the deceased people, 10 people are hailing from India which includes 6 Keralites. Among them four of them have been identified.

The victims has been identified as Deepak Kumar, Jamaludheen, Vasudevan and Thilakan. The reports have asserted that the police officials are yet to identity the other two Keralites who have been killed in the accident.

According to the reports asserted by the Dubai police, the people were returning form Oman after the celebration of Eid holidays.

The accident took place at Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed road in the evening around 5: 30 pm. The tourist bs collided with the signboard after hitting the divider.

Police informed that the people who were injured are admitted at Rashid hospital. The bodies were shifted to mortuary.