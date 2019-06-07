KeralaLatest News

State all set to receive Prime Minister

Jun 7, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend his first public meeting after assuming the post of Prime Minister for the second time in Guruvayoor. He will address the public in SreeKrishna ground on 11: 30 am, Saturday.

BJP state committee has organized the program named as ‘Abhinanthan Samelan’. The entry will be restricted for 10000 people. Around 200 BJP state leaders will get a special pass for the same.

Modi will reach the Ariyanoor school ground by 9:45 from where he would go to the temple. Devasom chairman KB Mohandas will receive the PM with full honour. Modi will pay offerings at the temple. Devasom will ward a darushilpa to the PM.

Every security measures were keenly observed and fire force had done the test flight of the copter. The transportation will completely be blocked from 7 am to 12.30 pm in choondal- Guruvayoor, and Padinjarenada- Mammiyoor roads.

PM will be given room number 1 in Srivalsam guest house. The room has a rich legacy since many politicians including Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, K R Narayanan, K Karunakaran etc stayed here.

