Sudan Crisis: Ethiopian Prime Minister begins mediation talks

Jun 7, 2019, 10:41 pm IST
The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reached Sudan to initiate the mediation talks between the ruling military council and protestors who oppose them. He has met with ruling Transitional Military Council members.

Earlier the African Union has suspended Sudan and demanded a civilian-led transitional authority to resolve the bloody crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, the pro-democracy opposition leader of the crisis-ridden African country Sudan today confirmed that they will continue the civil disobedience campaign till the ruling military council is ousted and killers of protesters are brought to justice.

108 people were killed and around 500 people injured in the military crackdown against protesters. The crackdown began with a violent dispersal of the protest movement’s main sit-in camp, outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, on Monday.

