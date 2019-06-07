US Air-force allows Sikh airman to keep turban and beard on active duty

A Sikh Indian national has been allowed to serve with a beard, turban and unshorn hair by the United States Air Force . It is also asserted that it is the first active-duty airman to be granted such a religious accommodation.

Airman Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, is the man here who had joined the Air Force in 2017. He was unable to follow the practice due to the military branch’s grooming and dress codes.

The Air Force granted him an accommodation after Bajwa gained representation from the Sikh American Veterans Alliance, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), NBC news reported.

Being crew chief at the McChord Air Force Base, Washington, he is now the first active airman who has been authorized to adhere to Sikh religious grooming and dress principles and that even while serving in the Air Force.

“I’m overjoyed that the Air Force has granted my religious accommodation, “Today, I feel that my country has embraced my Sikh heritage, and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity,” “I’m extremely happy I can practice my faith and serve my country,” Mr. Bajwa asserted.