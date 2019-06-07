What does Pragya Singh  Thakur have to say about Malegaon blast

The BJP MP from Bhopal, Saadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur says that she is ignorant about the Malegaon blast. She was appearing before the NIA court. She did not attend the last two hearings.

She appeared on Friday as the court warned her of severe consequences for continuous absence. When she was asked about the developments of the case she said that she is totally unaware of the trials of the witnesses. She disclosed this answer when Judge V S Padalkar asked whether she knows about the blast that happened in 2008 September 29.

The blast was conducted using explosives attached to a motorcycle. 10 people were killed and about 100 were injured.

She was asked to appear on Thursday. However, she avoided the trial telling that she is too unwell. She was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday. She went to attend party meetings immediately after discharge on the following day.