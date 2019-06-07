KeralaLatest News

Will become the voice of Kerala and Wayanad in Parliament: Says Rahul Gandhi

Jun 7, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

AICC president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala to show his gratitude towards voters of Wayanad. He said that he will become the voice of Kerala and Wayanad in the parliament.

He thanked them for showering love and trusting him. It is his duty to develop the living conditions of this region, he was responding during the roadshow in Kalikavu near Nilamboor.

Thousands of people gathered ignoring heavy rain to see their leader. Rahul was accompanied by KPCC president Mullapilly Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. Gandhi left for Nilaboor completing the roadshow in Kalikavu by 4.45.

Rahul will visit Edavanna and Areekodu today itself. UDF workers waited for long hours in a festive atmosphere. He will stay back in Kalpatta Resthouse.

Tomorrow’s visit will begin in Collectorate. The schedule is as follows:11 am- Kalpatta town, 11:30 am-Kambalakadu, 12:30 pm-Panamaram, 2 pm- Mananthavaadi, 3 pm- Pulpally, 4 pm- Batheri. He will leave to Delhi by noon. Rahul roadshow is set in a special vehicle from where he will greet the voters.

