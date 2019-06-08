Latest NewsInternational

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in a blast

Jun 8, 2019, 10:19 pm IST
In Pakistan’s North Waziristan, two soldiers were killed and three others were injured in a blast. The incidnet occured as a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle exploded. The incident occurred as a military vehicle of the soldiers who were patrolling in the Degan area was struck in an improvised explosive device.

A day earlier three Pakistan Army officers and one soldier were killed in a similar blast in North Waziristan.

No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the blasts.

