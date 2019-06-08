25 Congress-NCP MLAs in touch with BJP: Claims Maharashtra minister

25 MLA’s from the Congress and NCP are in touch with the ruling BJP claimed a Maharashtra minister. Senior BJP leader and Maharastra state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan made this claim on today.

“At least 25 MLAs of the Congress and the NCP are in touch with me. Some of them have either met me personally or called me over the phone or have sent feelers through the third party that they are interested in joining the BJP,” the veteran BJP leader told media persons.

He also claimed that the opposition parties Congress and NCP Mahajan, together will not win more than 50 seats in the coming assembly polls. The assembly polls in Maharashtra is due in September-October this year. He also informed that former opposition leader and a senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil might be inducted into BJP before the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning June 17.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 122 seats, followed by ally Shiv Sena (63). The Congress and the NCP had won 41 and 41 seats, respectively.