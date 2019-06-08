Latest NewsInternational

British Prime Minister officially steps down as leader of Conservative Party

Jun 8, 2019, 12:08 am IST
British Prime Minister Theresa has officially stepped down as the leader of the Conservative Party . But she will remain as Prime Minister until her successor is chosen. She had announced to resign on 24th of last month. May has stepped down amid mounting pressure over her repeatedly defeated Brexit deal.

May has been Prime Minister for nearly three years since she took over from David Cameron. A new leader expected to be in place the week beginning of July 22.

The UK was originally meant to leave the European Union on 29 March but that was then pushed back to 12 April and eventually 31 October.

