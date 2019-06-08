CAUTION ; This was found from an antibiotic tablet given at the Government Hospital

A middle aged women who is suffering from diarrhea had consulted the doctor from the Government Hospital at Erwadi. later was really shocking as she could find a stapler pin in the tablet.

She was given Ciprofloxin tablets according to her report.

As she had been vomiting for the past few days and had pain in the throat, she wanted to take the tablet in two parts and tried to break it when she found the pin in the middle.

The women became frighted and began to cut tablets inot four pieces.

“I am scared of tablets now,” she said.

The deputy director of the Public health department had collected the tablets with pin and strip.He has asserted that he has sent report to the Tamil Nadu Medical services Corportaion.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation would initiate suitable action after an inquiry, sources said. The antibiotic tablets were procured from a private company in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh.

It carried the manufacturing licence number of MNB/05/150.