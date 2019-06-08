Election Defeat: This is VS’s advice for the CPM

VS Achuthanandan, the veteran communist and the head of Administrative Reforms Committee says that party should not cling to weak justification.

Sabarimala issue was a setback to the party in general opinion; LDF must undergo an introspection based on these criticisms. Both LDF and secular values got rebuffed in this election. Party has to find reasons for this. Party made a tremendous advance during earlier times when orthodoxy and superstitions were stronger than recent times, he said.

The Communist party was held in high esteem by the then public. The party was powerful to defeat the communal forces and traditionalists. The party should reach out to the common man. It must continue the legacy of sacrifice which is the true communist politics, he added.