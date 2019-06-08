French Open Tennis: Ashleigh Barty wins women’s singles title

In Tennis, Australian player Ashleigh Barty bagged the women’s singles title of French Oepn Tennis. She defeated Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in the finals played today.

The 23-year-old Australian player beat the unseeded 19-year-old opponent by 6-1, 6-3.

Thus she also bagged a record of becoming the first Australian woman to win a Major women’s singles title since the great Margaret Court at the US Open in 1973. This is her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Eighth seed Barty joins 1969, 1970 and 1973 champion Margaret Court and 1971 winner Evonne Goolagong-Cawley on the list of Australian women who have lifted the French Open title.