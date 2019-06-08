French Open Tennis: Dominic Thiem enter men’s singles final

In Tennis, the Austrian player Dominic Thiem entered the finals of French Open Tennis. He defeated World number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-final clash today. By this victory, 25-year-old Thiem has become the first Austrian player to reach a second Grand Slam final.

The semi-final clash between the two players was started yesterday but was interrupted by bad weather three times.

Thiem beat the 32-year-old Djokovic by 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5. By this defeat, Djokovic’sdream for holding all four Grand Slam titles at the same time was ended.

The fourth seed Thiem will now face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the finals tomorrow.