Gadgets: Samsung Galaxy M40 enter India on June 11; Specifications, Price

Jun 8, 2019, 04:13 pm IST
The smartphone giants Samsung will launch it’s new smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy M40’ i India. The company will launch its new product in the Indian market on June 11. The Korean company has launched M40 in the global market four months ago.

The smartphones launched earlier by the company M10and M20 had got good response in the Indian market.

The phone will have 6.30-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 409ppi and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 6 GB of RAM. It will have 128 GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

There will be a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the phone. The phone will have a 32 MP primary camera and 5MP secondary camera and 8MP third camera. Also, the phone will possess a 16 MP selfie camera housed inside the notch.

The phone will be a dual SIM phone that will accept Nano Sim cards. Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).

The phone will be priced at around Rs.20,000 in India. The phone will be available on Amazon and Samsung Online Store.

