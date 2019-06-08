“I would like to assume the responsibility as the Congress chief for two years” says this former Union Minister

The former Union Minister Aslam Sher Khan has asserted that the has made clear about his offer to step into Rahul Gandhi’s position as the Congress President. This is coming right after Rahul assertion that he wanted someone outside from the Nehru Gandhi family to take the responsibility.

“I wrote the letter when Rahul Gandhi offered to leave the post of Congress President and asked someone from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to take over his role. In the letter, I mentioned that if Rahul wanted to continue at the post he very well could, but if not, then I would like to assume the responsibility for two years,” he told media.

It is asserted that Khan is the first leader to claim this post after Rahul offered his resignation on the meeting held on may 25. Butt later the Working Committee form Congress had rejected the offer leading to the release of new resolution.

The letter was not written for personal gains. It is because I believe Congress needs a makeover and it needs to be realigned with the nationalist identity. It is because of these reasons that I became ready to assume the responsibilities when the party is going through tough times,” he further added.

He made this clear that he is not blaming Rahul Gandhi for his defeat.

No doubt a change is needed and if someone who is a better candidate than me, can also be given the role.” he asserted.