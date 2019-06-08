IBM lays off 2000 employees

The US-based multinational company in the field of Information Technology, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has laid off around 2000 employees. The international giant in IT headquartered in New York has taken this crucial decision to reshape its business.

The company which has operations in over 170 countries in the globe has a total of 3,50,600 employees. The company has terminated around 1% of the total number of employees.

IBM has confirmed that a small number of its employees has been terminated from the firm. But the company claimed that a small percentage of employees who are not performing at a competitive level has been ousted by the company.

“We are continuing to re-position our team to align with our focus on the high-value segments of the IT market – while aggressively hiring in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM,’ the company said in a statement.

Earlier Wall Street Journal and CNBC have reported about this decision of the company.