Indian Railways offer massage service on trains

Creating history, the Indian Railways has announced that it has decided to offer massage services to passengers on trains. Initially, the service will be provided in some selected trains. The idea was proposed by Ratlam Division, in Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be launched in some 39 trains originating from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The passengers travelling in these trains can enjoy head and foot massage services on board. The service will be available for Rs 100 per passenger.

The project is under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) policy. It is claimed that the initiative will help the Railways earn Rs 20 lakh annually, above the Rs 90 lakh it makes from ticket sales every year.

The trains on which the service has been provided include Malwa Express, Indore-Lingampalli Humsafar Express, Avantika Express, Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express, Shipra Express, Narmada Express, Ahilya Nagari Express, Panchvally Express, Indore-Pune Express.